NASCAR Cup: Qualifying cancelled at Charlotte

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS – SEPTEMBER 27: Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, waves to fans as he walks onstage during driver intros prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on September 27, 2026 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Rain from Hurricane Isaias led to the cancellation of NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway on Saturday. As a result, the starting grid for Sunday’s Bank of America 400 was set by NASCAR’s metric that includes points and the previous race’s results. Kyle Larson, winner of last weekend’s race at Kansas Speedway, will start on the pole at Charlotte.

“I’m not comfortable with a 40-point lead, but we’ve got to keep advancing and distancing ourselves from the field,” Larson said ahead of the race weekend. “That would be great. Just need to make the most out of each day, fight through them, go to Charlotte next and not look too far ahead of ourselves. Just stay focused.”

Chase Briscoe will start alongside Larson on the front row.

The top-10 of the starting grid will consist primarily of Chase drivers. Tyler Reddick and Team Penske drivers Ryan Blaney and Austin Condric also will start in the top-five.

The highest-starting non-Chase driver will be Shane van Gisbergen in 10th.