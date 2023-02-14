NASCAR Cup: reconfiguration takes Auto Club Speedway off 2024 schedule

FONTANA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, takes the checkered flag to win the NASCAR Cup Series Wise Power 400 at Auto Club Speedway on February 27, 2022 in Fontana, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR won’t visit Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., in 2024 as the facility transitions from its current two-mile layout to a half-mile short track. The reconfiguration was announced in 2020 and was expected to be completed last year but has bern postponed.

There is no timetable set for the completion of the track’s reconfiguration. The project also could possibly keep Auto Club Speedway off the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule.

“I think we just want to make sure we get it right,” Auto Club Speedway President Dave Allen said.

Preliminary plans for the reconfiguration has the new ACS layout looking like a hybrid of Martinsville (Va.) Speedway and Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway with long straightaways and narrow corners like Martinsville but banking more similar to Bristol. That design is not set in stone, though.

Auto Club Speedway has hosted NASCAR since the track opened in 1997 with the exception of 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The final NASCAR Cup Series race on the current two-mile ACS layout is scheduled for Feb. 26, making it the second race of the series’ 2023 schedule. The NASCAR Xfinity Series will race at ACS on Feb. 25.

