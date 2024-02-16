NASCAR Cup: Reddick, Bell notch duel sweep for Toyota

By AMANDA VINCENT

After failing to put a car in the top-20 Wednesday in NASCAR Cup Series qualifying for the Daytona 500, Toyota swept the two Bluegreen Vacation Duel races at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Thursday. Tyler Reddick won the first duel race and Christopher Bell the second.

“Those words at the top of the grandstands say it all; it’s the ‘World Center of Racing.’ This place is something else. It will chew you up and spit you out faster than you can imagine,” Bell said. It feels good to finally do it right here.”

Meanwhile, Jimmie Johnson raced his way into the Daytona 500 with a 12th-place finish in the first Daytona qualifying race. Kaz Grala raced his way into the season-opener with a 12th-place finish in the second duel. They join Anthony Alfredo and David Ragan as drivers with non-chartered or “open” team who will start the Daytona 500. Alfredo finished the first duel in 19th, and Ragan was 15th in duel two, but they were able to fall back on their qualifying speeds from Wednesday to take the final two positions on the Daytona 500 starting grid.

“Just a really competitive car. This Carvana Toyota Camry was very, very capable in the draft,” Johnson said. “It was pretty easy to get up to the front and kind of maintain. And, while I was enjoying my position on track, I just knew it was too early, I knew stuff was coming and I knew something would happen. A few things happened after the pit stop that were quite exciting. Thankfully, we were in the right spot at the right time at the checkered flag.”

J.J. Yeley failed to make the 500 after a 16th-place finish in the first duel and B.J. McLeod was eliminated after a finish of 14th in the second duel race.

After duel wins, Reddick and Bell will start the Daytona 500 on the second row, behind the Ford duo of pole sitter Joey Logano and Michael McDowell. They claimed their 500 starting spots in Wednesday’s qualifying. Logano finished the first duel race seventh after starting on the pole Thursday. McDowell was on the pole for the second duel and finished 16th.

Kyle Larson, Erik Jones, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Martin Truex Jr. were among the lap leaders in the first duel before a cycle of green-flag pit stops past the halfway point of the 60-lap race. Alfredo and Ross Chastain were nabbed speeding on pit road, and Truex’s car stalled on pit road.

Larson was the leader after the cycle completed on lap 46, before the yellow flag waved for the first time on lap 50 for an incident involving Johnson, Austin Dillon, Stenhouse and Austin Cindric.

Larson and Suarez traded the lead back-and-forth in the closing laps before Reddick took his race-winning lead on the last lap.

“This new Toyota Camry is truly a beast. It was a lot of fun to drive,” Reddick said. “It’s great to get this Nasty Beast Toyota in victory lane, that’s for sure. As for me, I’m still making a lot of mistakes, but I had a good restart. It was a lot of fun tonight.”

The second duel also included a caution. The yellow flag in the second race included a red flag after Ryan Blaney’s car caught fire in a 10-car crash on lap 48 that also involved Riley Herbst, William Byron, Noah Gragson, Kyle Busch, Justin Haley, Chase Briscoe, Brad Keselowski, McLeod and Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr.

“I’m okay. By the replay, it just looks like awful pushes in terrible spots,” Blaney said. That’s usually how these wrecks happen. Three times in a row here I’ve been right-reared by someone else’s awful push, so I’m getting pretty sick of it. People just have to be smart. I don’t know what you’re doing. It’s a duel race. Why are you shoving in the tri-oval? I don’t get it, so just a shame we have to be the one with a tore up race car when it’s someone else’s issue. I don’t know.”

McDowell, Byron, Herbst and Wallace led laps in the second duel before green-flag pit stops. McDowell was back up front after the cycle past lap 40 and was leading at the red flag.

After McDowell and Denny Hamlin traded the top spot back-and-forth, Hamlin took the lead on lap 55, and McDowell drifted back through the race field.

Like Reddick before him, Bell took his race-winning lead on the final lap.

