NASCAR Cup: regular season wraps up at Daytona

By AMANDA VINCENT

The NASCAR Cup Series wraps up its 26-race regular season Saturday night with the running of the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. A final playoff berth and a regular-season championship remain up for grabs.

Fifteen of the 16 playoff spots already have been claimed, either by race wins or points tallies significant enough that drivers with those points aren’t in danger of dropping far enough in the standings to miss the postseason. Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. heads into Daytona provisionally in the last advancing position, but that spot is not secured.

Two drivers, Ty Gibbs and Daniel Suarez, have somewhat remote mathematical chances to surpass Wallace in points to make the playoffs. Gibbs trails Wallace by 32 points, and Suarez is 43 points behind Wallace.

Of course, any other full-time Cup regular not already locked into the playoffs also has a shot to supplant Wallace and make the playoffs, but winning Saturday night would be the only way to do so. Hendrick Motorsports teammates Alex Bowman and 2020 Cup champion Chase Elliott are among the drivers in a must win to get in situation after missing races for injuries, and in Elliott’s case, a suspension.

“I just really appreciate everyone on this No. 9 team for continuing to show up and fight every week. It’s been a different year for sure – not one that I would like to do over,” Elliott said. “There’s definitely a lot of lessons learned, and I think there’ll be some good to come from this on the back-end and this season to come. So I’m looking forward to this weekend. Hopefully, we can get in the show. Worst case, try to get the No. 9 car in the owner playoffs and make a run at that, regardless. I’m looking forward to opportunities ahead, continuing to fight and trying to improve these last 11 weeks.”

Drivers already locker into the playoffs ahead of the Daytona race include Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, William Byron, Christopher Bell, Kyle Larson, Brad Keselowski, Chris Buescher, Ross Chastain, Ryan Blaney, Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch, Tyler Reddick, Joey Logano, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Michael McDowell.

Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Truex and Hamlin may be locked into the playoffs, but there is, still, something on the line to be settled between them — the 2023 Cup Series regular season title and the 15 bonus points that go with that honor. Truex is the points leader with a 39-point cushion on his teammate heading into Daytona. The regular season championship goes to the points leader at the end of the regular season. Truex and Hamlin are the only two drivers still in the running for the honor.

“It’s going to be an exciting weekend at Daytona. I’m looking forward to it,” Hamlin said. “It’s one of the best facilities we have on our circuit, and one of the best races you’ll see all season could happen this weekend. I think it’s going to be pretty crazy with guys trying to race their way into the playoffs. On our side, we’re trying to do all we can to score as many points as we can to put some pressure on Martin and those guys. It should be fun. These are the moments you live for and what makes this sport so exciting to be a part of.”

Drivers already have qualified for the Coke Zero Sugar 400. Stewart-Haas Racing teammates Chase Briscoe and Aric Almirola claimed front-row starting spots, with Briscoe on the pole, in Friday’s qualifying session. Live TV coverage of the race is scheduled to get underway at 7 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC.

