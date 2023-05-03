NASCAR Cup: Richard Childress Racing loses appeal

By AMANDA VINCENT

Austin Dillon’s No. 3 Richard Childress Racing team lost its appeal to the National Motorsports Appeals Panel on Tuesday. As a result the $75,000 fine for crew chief Keith Rodden and 60 owner and driver points and five playoff points penalties for the team and Dillon stand. RCR has announced it will not appeal the penalties further.

“While we are disappointed in today’s ruling, we look forward to having this issue in the rearview mirror so we can focus on the rest of the 2023 NASCAR season,” a statement from the race team read.

The penalties were assessed because of an issue with the car’s underwing assembly and hardware April 16 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

Rodden also was suspended for two race. He had the option of deferring the suspension until after the appeal was heard, but he went ahead and served his suspension during races at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway and Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway. Justin Alexander served as interim crew chief for Dillon in those two races.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).