NASCAR Cup: Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG-Daugherty extend relationship

By AMANDA VINCENT

JTG-Daugherty Racing announced Thursday a multi-year extension with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. to keep Stenhouse as driver of the team’s No. 47 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series beyond the 2024 season.

“We are very excited to have Ricky locked in for years to come,” JTG-Daugherty co-owner Brad Daugherty said. “Ricky has continued to grow and thrive as a competitor, and he, along with the rest of our race team, are pushing hard to get the 47 back into victory lane.”

Stenhouse has been with JTG-Daugherty Racing since 2020. Their 156 races together have produced a win at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in 2023, eight top-fives and 22 top-10 finishes.

“When I joined this team in 2020, I knew both the team and I were capable of putting the No. 47 in victory lane. Although I wish it came sooner, winning the DAYTONA 500 last year proved that we can win together,” said Stenhouse. “We have a fantastic group of guys at the shop, great management, solid partners, and an ever improving program. I’m very excited to continue my relationship with the team, I think everyone will be pleasantly surprised to see what we have in store for the future.”

Before joining JTG-Daugherty Racing, Stenhouse was a driver for Roush Fenway Racing in both the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity series. After back-to-back Xfinity titles in 2011 and 2012, team owner Jack Roush moved Stenhouse to one of his full-time Cup Series entries in 2013.

Stenhouse also won races at Daytona and Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in 2017 for a total of three-career wins at the Cup level. In 412-career Cup Series starts, he has a total of 23 top-fives and 56 top-10 finishes.

Follow @AutoRacingDaily on X.