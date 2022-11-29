NASCAR Cup: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. reunites with Mike Kelley

By AMANDA VINCENT

JTG-Daugherty Racing is reuniting driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and crew chief Mike Kelley on the No. 47 team in the NASCAR Cup Series for 2023. Kelley replaces Brian Pattie.

Kelley was Stenhouse’s crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Roush Fenway Racing between 2010 and 2012, and together, they claimed consecutive Xfinity championships in 2011 and 2012. Kelley also was Stenouse’s crew chief in the Cup Series in 2014.

“It’s been a little bit, but those championships with Ricky mean the world to me,” Kelley said. “It proves that a team can dream, work hard, and execute to reach the top. When you believe, it’s amazing what you can accomplish.”

Kelley last worked as a NASCAR national-series crew chief in 2019 as Matt Tifft’s crew chief at Front Row Motorsports in the Cup Series. In 72 races as a Cup Series crew chief, Kelley notched one top-five and six top-10 race finishes.

Stenhouse has been with JTG-Daugherty since 2020 after moving from Roush Fenway. His two wins in the Cup Series in 2017, both on the superspeedways of Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway and Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. Last season he posted one top-five and five top-10 finishes en route to a 26th-place finish in the driver point standings.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).