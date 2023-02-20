NASCAR Cup: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins longest Daytona 500

By AMANDA VINCENT

In a race with an emphasizes teamwork, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. of single-car team JTG-Daugherty Racing won the 2023 Daytona 500 on Sunday evening at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. The win snapped a 199-race winless streak for Stenhouse.

“They (team) left me a note on the car that said they believe in me and to go get the job done tonight,” Stenhouse said. “I made a few mistakes. We were able to battle back. This Kroger Cottonelle team worked really, really hard this offseason.”

The race ended under caution for a large multi-car crash on the final lap after two overtime restarts. Sunday night’s race wound up being the longest Daytona 500 in NASCAR history, extended to 212 laps or 530 miles. Because of the extra distance, Stenhouse barely had enough fuel to finish. He wasn’t able to do a celebratory burnout, because he ran out of gas.

The first overtime was the result of a Daniel Suarez spin on lap 198 of the 200-lap scheduled distance.

Stenhouse took the lead from Joey Logano between the overtime restarts. After the last lap crash, NASCAR officials had to review video footage to determine which of them won the race.

“Second is the worst, man,” Logano said. “Congratulations to Ricky. There’s nothing like winning the Daytona 500. That’s why it stings so much finishing second.”

Christopher Bell finished third.

“If you would have told me pre-race that I was going to run third, I would have jumped up and down and been smiling ear-to-ear,” Bell said. “I’m very happy. I’m very, very thankful that I could get this Rheem and DeWalt Toyota Camry a good solid finish, but just so close to a crown jewel. I feel like if it would have stayed green, I would have been on offense. But who knows? I’m very proud and thankful to be here at Joe Gibbs Racing. I’m happy for Ricky. That’s really cool. I’m very happy for him.”

Chris Buescher and Alex Bowman rounded out the top-five.

“It’s the Daytona 500, and we know how to crash some stuff,” Bowman said. “It was just super aggressive and a lot of pushing. You know you have to do it, and sometimes they go wrong and crashes happen. Just proud of my team, and glad we were able to make it out clean.”

New Richard Childress Racing teammates Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon were in the top-two positions for the first overtime restart, but they got shuffled back and Dillon was caught up in the multi-car crash that led to the second overtime.

“We had a strategy, there, and it just didn’t play out,” Dillon said. “We weren’t as good as some of the Fords to be able to tandem and get hooked up. The 6 (Brad Keselowski) car just drove through the 24 (William Byron), and that is just what he does. His car is just good enough to where he can just drive through who he needs to and push them out of the way or wreck them. That is the desperation that they are in right now. I hate it because I was wanting to get Kyle Busch in victory lane, here, at Daytona. Looking back, I should have been a little more selfish at that point. I wish we would have just tried to block both lanes, truthfully. It was one of those deals that is a hard position to be in. I also wish it had gone to the white flag in the position we were in.”

Aric Almirola led laps early in the third and final stage of the race before challenges from fellow-Ford driver Buescher after a lap-140 debris caution.

Buescher was, then, joined up front by Roush Fenway Keselowski teammate and team co-owner Brad Keselowski. Fords occupied the top-five of the running order before the final cycle of green-flag stops just past lap 175.

The trio of Harrison Burton, Logano and William Byron pitted later in the cycle and took less fuel to run in the top-three after the cycle completed. Logano, though, took the lead on a restart that followed a lap-182 caution for a crash involving Martin Truex Jr., Stewart-Haas Racing teammates Kevin Harvick and Ryan Preece, Michael McDowell and Ty Gibbs.

A.J. Allmendinger took a brief lead before the RFK duo of Keselowski and Buescher got back to the front around lap 190. Keselowski and Buescher were overtaken by the RCR duo of Busch and Dillon on 196.

Keselowski won the opening 65-lap stage after taking the lead on the final lap of the stage. He was followed to the green and white checkered flag by Preece and Buescher.

After a cycle of green-flag pit stops just before lap 40, Toyotas, along with Ford driver Chase Briscoe, were up front with Denny Hamlin leading. Briscoe also led before one of Hamlin’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammates, Truex, took the lead on lap 54.

Hendrick Motorsports teammates Bowman and Kyle Larson started the race on the front row and traded the lead back-and-forth early, mostly with pole sitter Bowman leading. Hamlin and Truex’s JGR teammate Bell took the lead on lap 13 and held off challenges from Larson.

Bowman retook the lead just before green-flag pit stops.

Ross Chastain won the second 65-lap stage by inches over fellow-Chevrolet driver Bowman after the stage was dominated by Ford.

The first caution for an on-track incident came when Harvick bumped Tyler Reddick on lap 118. Reddick’s wreck, then, collected Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Erik Jones, Suarez, Larson and Truex.

Logano was the leader for the restart. He was up front after a cycle of pit stops just before lap 110. Buescher and Logano battled for the lead with Logano retaking the position on lap 117.

Chastain and Logano, then, traded the lead back-and-forth in the final five laps of the stage.

Almirola and Keselowski battled up front before the stage-two, green-flag cycle of stops with most of those laps led by Keselowski.

Allmendinger finished sixth, Suarez was seventh, Blaney eighth, Chastain ninth, and Riley Herbst finished 10th.