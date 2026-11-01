NASCAR Cup: Riley Herbst has sub at Martinsville

JOLIET, ILLINOIS – JULY 03: Riley Herbst, driver of the #35 Monster Energy Zero Sugar Toyota, drives during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series eero 400 at Chicagoland Speedway on July 03, 2026 in Joliet, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Riley Herbst has been medically cleared to race in the Xfinity 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on Sunday, but NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series regular Harrison Burton will be on hand as a substitute in case Herbst can’t complete the race from behind the wheel of the No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota.

Herbst was involved in a 15-car crash late in the race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Oct. 25. Joey Logano’s car rolled onto its top in the wreck. Herbst hit both the outside snd inside walls, hitting the inside wall head-on. He was assisted from his car by safety personnel.

“He’s got some bumps and bruises. Obviously, his wrist is not great, so he’ll get checked out this week,” 23XI co-owner Denny Hamlin said Monday on his “Actions Detrimental podcast.

Herbst suffered a concussion in a crash at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in August, and Burton subbed for him the following race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

The race at Martinsville is the penultimate race of the season. Herbst qualified 27th Saturday. He crashed at Martinsville earlier this season and wound up with a 35th-place finish.

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