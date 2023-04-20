NASCAR Cup: Riley Herbst in RWR No. 15 at Talladega

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Riley Herbst will pull double-duty at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway this weekend. In addition to driving his No. 98 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford in the Xfinity Series race there Saturday, he’ll drive the No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford on Sunday in the NASCAR Cup Series race.

Cody Ware, who drove the No. 15 Cup car has been suspended indefinitely by NASCAR because of charges of assaulting a female. NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series regulars Matt Crafton and Zane Smith have driven the No. 15 the last two races.

Herbst made his Cup Series debut in February in the season-opening Daytona 500 with RWR. He finished 10th.

Herbst has two top-fives and six top-10 finishes in the first eight races of the 2023 Xfinity Series season. In all, He had 19-career too-fives and 69 top-10s in 117-career Xfinity races.

