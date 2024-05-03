NASCAR Cup: Riley Herbst takes on first non-superspeedway race

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Riley Herbst will make his first NASCAR Cup Series non-superspeedway start Sunday in the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway as driver of the No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford. It’ll be his second Cup start of 2024 and his sixth-career Cup race.

“Honestly, it’s good to get these starts at different styles of race trackd in order to prepare yourself for any type of racing, if and when you move up to the Cup Series,” Herbst said. “I think it gives you more experience to learn how to navigate different tracks in this car. Obviously, we’ve had some strong runs in my past starts, and I’m hoping to see the same this weekend. Kansas is all about learning, though. I want to be able to learn how to navigate an intermediate track in a NextGen car to make myself a better driver, overall. When you’re at this stage in your career, it’s all about gaining that knowledge and experience to help yourself in the long run. I’m thankful to Rick Ware Racing and Monster Energy for this opportunity.”

His six Cup races, so far, came with Rick Ware Racing and Front Row Motorsports, all at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway and Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway since 2023. He contested the season-opening Daytona 500 this year as driver of the No. 15 and finished 24th. His career-best Cup Series race finish, to date, was a ninth at Talladega with Front Row last season.

Herbst drives full-time in the Xfinity Series for Stewart-Haas Racing. He is sixth in the Xfinity driver standings, 10 races into the season, with two top-fives and three top-10 finishes. Herbst has one win in 152-career Xfinity Series races.

The Xfinity Series has this weekend off.

Herbst is expected to drive the No. 15 in additional Cup Series races, but a specific schedule has mot been announced. Kaz Grala is the regular driver of the car and is expected to drive it in approximately 25 races. Cody Ware also is on the driver roster for the No. 15.

