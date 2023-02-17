NASCAR Cup: Riley Herbst tasked with superspeedway duties at RWR

By AMANDA VINCENT

Riley Herbst will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut from the 38th starting position Sunday in the season-opening Daytona 500. It will be the first race of a partial schedule as driver of the No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford.

“As a kid, you always dream of being able to race in the Daytona 500, and I’m able to accomplish that with Rick Ware Racing,” Herbst said. “It’s such a big event, and for it to be my first Cup start will be a crazy experience. I’m looking forward to seeing what I can do behind the wheel of the No. 15 SunnyD Ford Mustang. I’m hoping to lean on and learn from the other Ford drivers throughout the week as I get more comfortable in the Next Gen car and prepare for the Great American Race.”

Herbst is slated to pilot the No. 15 in the Cup Series speedway races this season. That docket will include a second race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Aug. 26 and races at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on April 23 and Oct. 1.

Multiple drivers will drive the No. 15 over the course of the 2023 season as teammates to Cody Ware, the full-time driver of RWR’s No. 51 Ford. Todd Gilliand, who also races in the Cup Series for Front Row Motorsports, also is among the drivers slated to drive the No. 15 this year.

Herbst, meanwhile, will continue racing full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The 2023 season will be his fourth full-time season in that series, his third with Stewart-Haas Racing after a move from Joe Gibbs Racing. Herbst has 17 top-fives and 54 top-10 finishes in 109 Xfinity Series races.

Herbst also has made 11-career starts in the NASCAR Truck Series.

