NASCAR Cup: Rodney Childers goes home for family emergency

By AMANDA VINCENT

Rodney Childers, Kevin Harvick’s crew chief on the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford team in the NASCAR Cup Series, is not at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International for Sunday’s Go Bowling at the Glen.

“I won’t be in Watkins Glen today.” Childers posted on X (formerly Twitter) (@RodneyChilders4). “But will be headed to the war room at SHR for the race.

“It’s been an eventful 14 hours. Yesterday afternoon, my Dad felt something wasn’t right with my Mom. He called 911, and when the medics were loading her in the ambulance, her heart stopped. Thankfully, the medics were there, and 11 after minutes, got her going again. Currently, she is in ICU on a ventilator. Doctors say she is stable and her vitals are doing okay. Right now, we are just praying that things turn out okay over the coming days.

“I can’t thank Dale enough for getting me home last night. It means the world to me.

“Thank you all for the prayers.”

Team engineer Stephen Doran will substitute foe Childers on Sunday. He was crew chief for Harvick for two races last year while Childers was suspended. Doran guided Harvick to an eighth-place finish at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Harvick is sixth in the driver standings through 24 races with six top-fives and 11 top-10 finishes.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on X (formerly Twitter) @autoracingdaily.