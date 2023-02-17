NASCAR Cup: Ross Chastain move inspires change

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA – OCTOBER 30: Ross Chastain, driver of the #1 Moose Fraternity Chevrolet, rides the wall on the final lap of the NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway on October 30, 2022 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ross Chastain became a rule changer during the offseason, as NASCAR banned the last-lap move Chastain made in the penultimate race of the 2022 Cup Series season at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway to advance to the championship four of the Cup Series playoffs.

“I am proud of it,” Chastain said. ‘” don’t want to do it ever again, though. It was the longest wreck of my life. It was just really successful. I have no desires to ever do that again. Selfishly, I am glad I get to be the only one in history to successfully did it.”

Chastain was on the outside looking in when it came to playoff advancement to the championship round when the white flag waved for the last lap at Martinsville. He improved his position, though, by speeding up and riding the wall. As a result, he finished the Martinsville race in the fourth position and made the championship four instead Denny Hamlin.

Chastain attributed the move to a video game.

NASCAR deemed the move legal at the time but has more recently called it illegal, based on interpretation of a general safety rule.

“Safety is a top priority for NASCAR; therefore, any violations deemed to compromise the safety of an event or otherwise pose a dangerous risk to the safety of competitors, officials, spectators or others are treated with the highest degree of seriousness,” the rule reads. “Safety violations will be handled on a case-by-case basis.”

