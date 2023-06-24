NASCAR Cup: Ross Chastain on pole at Nashville

By AMANDA VINCENT

On NASCAR Cup Series qualifying day at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway on Saturday, Trackhouse Racing, a team with its administrative headquarters in Nashville was tops. Trackhouse driver Ross Chastain claimed the pole for Sunday’s Ally 400 with a 29.797-second/160.687 mph lap in the second of two rounds of qualifying Saturday, the only lap over 160 mph in the final round of qualifying. It’s Chastain’s first-career Cup Series pole.

“I feel really good,” Chastain said prior to qualifying. “I feel the continued evolution of the car as the whole garage continues to find ways to take the same piece that we started with last year and make it faster, handle a little bit better and a little more forgiving. I feel like we’re on the leading edge of that, and that showed yesterday (in practice). One of the few times we’re looking at a 50 minute practice, we go out and we plan making a nice 20 lap run if it’s good. If not, we’ll stop and work on it. We ran 20 and then we ran until the caution came out. We were going to run 30. That was a good sign that we didn’t have to change much. We’re unloading really close; it’s just those fine details, and we’re tuning on it. I feel good.”

Tyler Reddick qualified second to share the front row with Chastain. Justin Haley, Joey Logano and William Byron qualified third through fifth.

Chastain advanced to the second round of qualifying by recording the second-fastest lap among group A drivers in round one. The group was led by Chastain’s Trackhouse Racing teammate Daniel Suarez’s 29.775-second/160.806 mph lap. Suarez, though, wound up 10th after wrecking in round two. He’ll fall to the back for the start of Sunday’s race after repairs to his primary car or the move to a backup car.

Suarez was one of two drivers to advance and have trouble in the final round. Reddick’s 23XI Racing teammate Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. led group B drivers in the opening round with a 29.796-second/160.693 mph lap before going out last and spinning in round two. Unlike Suarez, Wallace appeared to not hit anything.

Wallace qualified ninth.

Also advancing to round two and claiming top-10 starting positions were Martin Truex Jr. in sixth, Kyle Larson in seventh and Denny Hamlin in eighth.