NASCAR Cup: Ross Chastain scores first win of season at Nashville

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ross Chastain claimed his first win of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season Sunday night in the Ally 400 at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway near the Nashville administrative home base of his Trackhouse Racing team. With his third-career win, Chastain became the first non-Hendrick Motorsports driver to win in Cup competition at Nashville Superspeedway with Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott winning the first two series races there in 2021 and 2022.

“This is why every little kid out there anywhere in the world, when you get criticized, and you’re going to if you’re competitive, they will try to tear you down,” Chastain said. “You will start believing you can’t do it.

“You have to go to your people, trust in the process, read your books, trust the big man’s plan upstairs, just keep getting up and going to work. I got to tell you, a lot of self-reflection throughout all this. I had a group that believed in me, and they didn’t let me get down. They bring rocket ships and I just try to point them to victory lane.”

Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin finished second and third Sunday. Hendrick drivers Elliott, Larson and William Byron finished fourth through sixth.

Chastain took second from Truex on lap 227 and the lead from Hamlin on 231. Chastain led a race-high 99 laps of the 300-lap race.

Chastain, then, gave up the lead during a cycle of green-flag pit stops on lap 242 but cycled back to the lead when the cycle finally competed with Alex Bowman’s stop on lap 267. Truex was second after final pit stops.

Tyler Reddick won the first stage on lap 90 after taking the lead from Chastain on lap 61. Chastain led most of the race to that point after starting on the pole. He gave up the lead to pit during a green-flag cycle of stops on lap 43. When the cycle completed on lap 51, Chastain was, again, the race leader with Reddick in second.

Stage two came down to a battle between teammates Hamlin and Truex. Hamlin won that battle, taking the 95-lap stage two win on lap 185 after getting by Truex on lap 154 and taking command of the front position lap 157.

Chastain was third and Byron fourth at the end of the second stage.

Truex led most of stage two after taking the lead on lap 100. Byron was first off pit road after stage one. When the race restarted on lap 98, Byron, Truex and Chastain waged a multi-lap, three-wide battle for the lead before Truex took command up front.

A second green-flag cycle of pit stops was interrupted by the first caution of the race for an on-track incident when the right-rear wheel came off Reddick’s car on lap 138. Byron was caught a lap down by the caution but got the free pass back onto the lead lap.

After stops were completed during the caution, Truex restarted with the lead and Hamlin in second, but the race went right back under yellow when a stack-up included Ryan Blaney making impact with the inside wall.

“It’s a shame, ending our night early,” Blaney said. “I thought we, actually, finally, got decent air at the start of the second stage. I don’t really know what happened. Someone checked up on the restart, I guess. I kind of checked up, got hit from behind. I didn’t know if they were wrecking, and I just couldn’t get it straightened out. When I got out of the grass, I thought I was going to come back around, and that I’d be okay. Just never got back right. I don’t know why there’s no safer barrier there. That’s pretty ridiculous, honestly. Hardest hit I’ve ever had in my life. Happy to be all right, but it sucks for the Pennzoil Ford Mustang. Stinks to go home early.”

A third JGR driver, Christopher Bell, finished seventh. Erik Jones was eighth, and Kyle Busch finished ninth after an early-race pit stop for a flat tire, a pit-road speeding penalty and involvement in the Blaney caution. A.J. Allmendinger rounded out the top-10.