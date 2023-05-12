NASCAR Cup: Ross Chastain’s ‘Hail Melon’ biggest diecast seller of 2022

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ross Chastain’s memorable “Hail Melon” move when he accelerated and used the outside retaining wall to guide his car around turn four on the final lap of the penultimate race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season at Martinsville Speedway last November was commemorated with a diecast from Lionel Racing. And that diecast was the biggest seller for Lionel last year. To celebrate the top-selling diecast of 2022, Lionel provided lunch to Trackhouse Racing, for whick Chastain races the No. 1 Chevrolet, on Tuesday.

Four of the diecasts on the top-10 sellers of 2022 list were of Chase Elliott cars. Elliott has been fan-voted as the Cup Series’ Most Popular Driver yearly since 2018. His No. 9 NAPA Chevrolet diecast was third on the list behind Chastain’s Martinsville car and Kurt Busch’s No. 45 Toyota of 23XI Racing that carried a Jordan Brand paint scheme and won at Kansas Speedway.

Although Dale Earnhardt Jr. retired from full-time NASCAR competition in 2017, he made an appearance on last year’s best-selling diecasts list with a Sun Drop Late Model in the fourth position.

Richard Petty hasn’t been behind the wheel of a Cup car in a competitive environment since 1992, but a diecast commemorating the seven-time champion’s 200th and final win in 1984 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway was fifth on the 2022 diecast sales list.

Below, is the top-10 in 2022 Lionel Racing diecast sales:

