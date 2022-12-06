NASCAR Cup: RTA looks into exhibition races

AVONDALE, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 06: Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 Menards/Dutch Boy Ford, Chase Briscoe, driver of the #14 Mahindra Tractors Ford, Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, and Harrison Burton, driver of the #21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford, race race during the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway on November 06, 2022 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Race Team Alliance, a NASCAR Cup Series team owners, is considering a series of exhibition races during offseasons without NASCAR involvement. If plans are carried out, such racing may begin as early as next year.

According to a report from Sports Business Journal, Will Pleasants of Wasserman Media Group says Wasserman has been contacted by the RTA to look into running exhibition races to increase profits for member race teams. Teams are having difficulty turning profits under the current NASCAR business model. Those teams have been in negotiation with NASCAR regarding changes to the business model but aren’t happy with how those negotiations are going.

The teams’ contracts with NASCAR through the charter program prohibit the creation of a new racing series, but it is thought that exhibition races, both domestic and abroad, may be an option.

According to Pleasants, Wasserman has been hired to “been hired to explore exhibition race opportunities, both domestically and internationally, via a (request-for-information proposal) — very exploratory.”

