NASCAR Cup: RWR forms alliance with RFK

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 15: Cody Ware, driver of the #51 Nurtec ODT Ford, drives during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 15, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Cup Series team Rick Ware Racing has ended its technical alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing, replacing it with an alliance with Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing ahead of the 2023 season. Front Row Motorsports also has a technical alliance with RFK.

The new alliance will include RWR’s lease of space on the RFK campus.

“At its core, it’s a technical alliance with probably a twist,” said RFK president Steve Newmark. “Getting on our campus, we’ll have even closer interaction just because of the proximity and the fact that (RWR president) Robby (Benton) and Jeremy Thompson (RFK competition director) and folks will be talking. So we’re pretty excited because we think it’ll help both organizations.”

In 518 starts, RWR has a single top-five race finish — a fourth by driver David Ragan in the 2010 season-opening Daytona 500. The team also has six top-10 race finishes. RWR has yet to announce a driver lineup for 2023.

“I know what I’m willing to do as a team owner,” RWR owner Rick Ware said. “With Robby at the helm, we’re going to work really hard to make ourselves embedded–and even more valuable to RFK. Those are all intrinsic things. They’re hard to put your hands on. But how or when they ever get to a four-car team—and we don’t have those answers right now–but I believe as long as we can deliver and evolve, we can give more than we’re taking. It’s going to grow. And it’s going to benefit Rick Ware Racing and I hope it will benefit RFK. I’m pretty confident that it will.”

The 2022 season was the first season since Brad Keselowski was added to the ownership structure of the former Roush Fenway Racing, resulting in an organizational name change to Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing. The restructured RFK team claimed its first win with Chris Buescher at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway last season.

Buescher and Keselowski drove Fords for RFK in 2022 and will return as drivers for the team next season.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).