NASCAR Cup: Ryan Blaney wins, Kevin Harvick fails inspection at Talladega

Ryan Blaney raced Kevin Harvick side-by-side to the white flag and, then, the checkered flag to win the YellaWood 500 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Sunday. By winning the second race of the round of 12 of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs by a 0.012-second margin over Harvick, Blaney secured a spot in the round of eight.

“It was a pretty wild restart, but let alone the last couple of laps losing momentum and getting it back, just getting clear to the bottom to get to the front row and drag race it out with Kevin,” Blaney said. “I’m just proud of the whole 12 group. Pennzoil, Menards, BodyArmor, Dex Imaging, Advance Auto Parts, Wurth, everybody who makes this possible. To win here three times at Talladega is super cool. I have to give a big thanks to Riley Herbst. He did a really good job, there, the last couple restarts. He doesn’t have a lot of Cup starts, but he did a great job and pushed me so thanks to him. This is so cool.”

Harvick appeared to finish second, but his car failed post-race inspection because of an issue with the windshield fasteners. After inspection, he was credited with a last-place finish.

William Byron finished second. Denny Hamlin finished third after being a lap down for a significant portion of the race. Corey LaJoie was fourth and Austin Cindric rounded out the top-five.

Harvick took the lead from Byron just before a lap-162 caution for a multi-car crash that began with a drafting move gone bad between Brad Keselowski and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series regular Carson Hocevar. Austin Dillon, Ty Gibbs, Chase Briscoe and Chris Buescher were among the drivers collected.

“It was just one of those Talladega pushing and shoving deals,” Keselowski said. “I just gave a really light push to the 42 car (Hocevar), and it turned around on him, so unfortunate for us. We were able to win the second stage and were in a pretty good position, there. It sucks. It sucks for everybody. I hate it for him. I hate it for us, but it is what it is.”

The race was red-flagged nearly 10 minutes for repairs to the SAFER barrier.

Aric Almirola and Alex Bowman were up front after the restart, and Bowman was the leader when the yellow flag waved for the fourth and final time for debris on lap 172.

Blaney and Harvick were among the four-car camp of Hendrick Motorsports drivers — Byron, Alex Bowman, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson — up front after the final restart with Harvick, Bowman and Elliott leading laps.

Bowman was shuffled out of line on lap 183 and, as a result, he fell toward the back. Elliott and Larson were involved in a large crash just before the checkered flag.

Joey Logano was the primary race leader early in the final third of the 188-lap race before Byron took over on lap 149.

Blaney won the first 60-lap stage under caution. The first caution came on the last lap of the stage when Ross Chastain hit the wall. Chastain and Kyle Busch were bunched up by a slowed Ricky Stenhouse Jr. when Stenhouse ran out of fuel.

“It’s just the way it goes. Nothing personal with it,” Chastain said. “I don’t take any of this personally here. I could have stayed on the bottom a few laps earlier, probably, and would have been safer. I just had a couple of cars land in my lap, there, and I went for the gap. Obviously, I wish I would have lifted, now, but I’ll study that and be better next time.”

Blaney’s Team Penske teammate Cindric and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. traded the lead back-and-forth late in the stage after a cycle of green-flag pit stops completed on lap 44. Blaney took the lead on the final lap of the stage.

Prior to the cycle of stops, Ryan Preece was Stenhouse’s challenger up front. Preece had taken the lead on lap 23.

Logano led laps early after a back-and-forth battle with pole sitter Aric Almirola in the opening laps.

Keselowski won stage two on lap 120 after taking the lead from Byron on the final lap of the stage.

Hamlin was the race leader before the second cycle of green-flag stops began on lap-105, but Hamlin and Cindric were nabbed speeding on pit road.

Keselowski was the leader after the cycle completed on lap 108, courtesy of a push from Logano. Logano, then, led laps before Byron took the lead late in the stage.

Blaney and Elliott began stage two in a back-and-forth battle up front before Elliott took the lead. Elliott was joined up front by his HMS teammates.

Erik Jones took the lead on lap 84 before Front Row Motorsports drivers Riley Herbst, Michael McDowell and Todd Gilliland took over up front with NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Herbst leading laps.

Hamlin took the lead on lap 102.

Logano was first off pit road after stage two as Gibbs’ gas can burned in the middle of pit road. Larson was alongside Logano on the front row for the restart.

Finishing the YellaWood 500 in the sixth through 10th positions were Justin Haley, Elliott, Preece, Herbst and Daniel Suarez.