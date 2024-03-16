NASCAR Cup: Ryan Blaney leads Bristol qualifying

AVONDALE, ARIZONA – MARCH 08: Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 Advance Auto Parts Ford, looks on in the garage area during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway on March 08, 2024 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney recorded a 15.356-second/124.954 mph lap in the second of two laps of Cup qualifying at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on Saturday and claimed the pole for Sunday’s Food City 500. It’s Blaney’s 10th-career Cup Series pole, his first since 2022, but his first at Bristol.

Josh Berry claimed the second starting spot for his first-career Cup Series top-10 start. Denny Hamlin qualified third, and Joey Logano and Chase Elliott rounded out the top-five in the second round of qualifying.

Blaney was fast throughout the day Saturday. After posting the fastest lap in practice, he led group A drivers in round one of qualifying with a 15.134-second/126.787 mph lap.

“I’m proud of this whole group,” Blaney said. “Our Ford Mustang was fast all day. We were really good in round one, made some adjustments for the second round. The track kind of caught everybody by surprise, honestly. The time fall-off, the grip loss behind the wheel was incredible. It was huge, so it was like who can not mess up a lap and still put a decent time down. It was fun working through it. I wish I could even do it over again and make our car go better, because I think there was still some more out there.”

Second laps were fastest when group A drivers made their round-one qualifying attempts. But that trend changed with group B. When first laps showed to be faster for the second group, several drivers later in group B passed on opportunities for second laps.

While Blaney was the only driver to surpass the 126 mph lap among group A drivers in round one, four group B drivers posted 126+ mph laps in the opening round of qualifying.

Chase Briscoe led group B in the opening round with a 15.165-second/126.528 mph lap. In round two, he qualified sixth.

One of Hamlin’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammates, Ty Gibbs, hit the wall in practice, but his team was able to make repairs to the primary car in time for Gibbs to go out last among group B drivers in round one of qualifying. Gibbs failed to crack the top-five in the group to advance to round two. He wound up qualifying 19th.

Other drivers advancing to round two and claiming race starting positions seven through 10 include Michael McDowell, William Byron, Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. and Kyle Larson.