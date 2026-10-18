NASCAR Cup: Ryan Blaney on Phoenix pole

AVONDALE, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 17: Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 Menards/RichmondWaterHeater Ford, poses for photos after winning the pole award during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Freeway Insurance 500 at Phoenix Raceway on October 17, 2026 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ryan Blaney ran a 26.250-second/137.143 mph lap around Phoenix Raceway during NASCAR Cup Series qualifying Saturday to claim the poke for Sunday’s Freeway Insurance 500. His lap was the only qualifying lap over 137 mph and garnered his fifth pole of the season and the fourth of his career at Phoenix. He also won the last two races at Phoenix, including earlier this season.

“You’re on the edge,” Blaney said. I feel like most qualifying laps, you feel like you’re kind of on the edge if you hit it right. Sometimes I get done with a qualifying lap and I’m like, ‘I under-drove it bad,’ but I feel like if you hit it right, and I feel like we hit it pretty close today, you’re definitely on edge. Your car is stuck and doing things better than others who might not qualify as fast, but you are on edge. You’re trying to find the limit and it’s a fine line, too, because you only get one shot at it, and if you mess it up, you don’t look good, and you have to start in the back, especially here. We picked up seven-tenths, I think, from where I practiced on your fast lap. That’s a big pickup here, so that’s the cool thing about qualifying is you jump right in from old tires. Heck, even the end of a long run at the end of practice, I think I ran like a 28.2, so you’re picking up multiple seconds from the last lap on track. That part is kind of fun when you can hit it right and you kind of just guess the speed and the grip for that one lap.”

Blaney was fast throughout the day Saturday. He also posted the fastest lap in practice and turned in the third-fastest 10-consecutive-lap average.

Team Penske swept the front row in qualifying with Blaney’s teammate Joey Logano claiming the second starting spot.

The next three starting spots went to a trio of Joe Gibbs Racing drivers — Chase Briscoe, winner of the two most recent races on this year’s schedule; Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell.

Chase drivers claimed the first seven starting spots. Michael McDowell was the best-qualifying non-Chase drivers in eighth. Meanwhile, his Spire Motorsports teammate Carson Hocevar was the worst-qualifying Chase driver in 28th.