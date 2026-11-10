NASCAR Cup: Ryan Blaney race winner, Kyle Larson new champ at Homestead

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ryan Blaney closed the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season with a win of the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday. It was his fourth win of the season.

“We restarted third and went to fourth, so I just tried to pick the lane I thought was gonna go the best,” Blaney said. “We did a good job getting to second. I was able to wrap the bottom really well on both ends and was able to inch up on some guys and I got a really good corner of one and two. The 45 (Tyler Reddick) protected on the bottom, and I was able to get to his right-rear and hold him off for the last lap. It’s was some really cool fight by this team for coming back the way we did and just bringing a really fast car and working on it all night. That’s a fun end to the season.”

Meanwhile, Kyle Larson claimed his third Cup Series championship in the last six seasons. It is his second-consecutive series title and the 16th for Hendrick Motorsports.

“All three mean something way different,” Larson said. “The first one being your first. Doing the way we did was extra special. Then last year, we started off the year really hot. Just declined kind of throughout the regular season. But, then, steadied out in the playoffs. Again, with Cliff’s (Daniels, crew chief) leadership, kept us in it, to be able to attack when we needed to, get the surprise of that championship. This one, I mean, it’s somewhat similar, but such a different format that really takes consistency. We had a new car this year. The Chevrolet was just hard to get used to in the beginning. We all worked really hard at Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet. We were just building.

“I could feel we were okay, but I definitely didn’t think we would go on the run we did in this final 10 weeks. To get three wins, be as consistent as we were, it’s just a true testament to Cliff’s leadership, honestly. We would not have a single championship without him. I am so thankful to have him in my corner.”

HOMESTEAD, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 08: Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, lifts the Bill France NASCAR Cup Series Championship trophy in victory lane after winning the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Championship after the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 08, 2026 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Larson was the worst race finisher at Homestead among the three championship contenders with a 12th-place finish. Other title contenders and Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin finished fourth and sixth, respectively. Hamlin led a race-high 87 laps of the 267-lap race.

Tyler Reddick finished Sunday’s race in the second position, 0.314 second behind Blaney. Other top-five finishers included William Byron in third and Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. in fifth.

Blaney took his race-winning lead from Reddick just before the white flag.

“I haven’t seen a replay yet, but it was Denny, Byron, and out of nowhere here comes the 12 (Blaney) through those guys quick, and just from my seat, it seemed like he was really good around the bottom of (turns) three and four, so I tried to at least keep him behind me until we go there,” Reddick said. “Me being me, I felt like if it played out how I wanted it to, I would have stalled his momentum out and ran the top of (turns) three and four, but he just had too big of a run, I think. I blocked low, and it seemed in the moment, he was still able to break the plane of my back bumper, and I lost the ability to have the top lane. Very fitting that it played out the way that it did, but pretty much exactly the same as what we did in 2024. Thanks to Chumba Casino, Toyota and everyone at 23XI Racing for a great season.”

Reddick passed Hamlin for the lead just before they came down pit road during the final cycle of green-flag stops on lap 216.

Byron was the new leader after the cycle of stops completed. After a caution for Daniel Suarez and Noah Gragson on lap 253, Reddick took his last lead on lap 261.

Reddick won the opening stage at lap 78. Stage one was scheduled for an 80-lap distance but was shortened by a caution when Briscoe blew his engine. Blaney was second at stage-end.

“We were really good, there, pace wise, and then, in the middle of (turns) three and four, we had a little bit of a vibration, and then, obviously, it blew up, there, on the front straightaway,” Briscoe said. “Sure unfortunate, I felt like we were going to be in the mix. That pit stop kind of set us back, but I felt like we were going to be back up there and contend with our Bass Pro Shops/Tracker Toyota. Just unfortunate. Hopefully, somehow we can get lucky and still finish fourth in points, but I don’t know what happened. Toyota will go back and look at it. I appreciate everything they’ve done all season long. We’ve won a lot of races, and they do everything they can to give us the best engines they can; sometimes stuff like that just happens. That’s racing. Instead of going on to next week, we will go to next year.”

Larson clinched the championship at the end of stage one with points earned by running fourth at the end of the stage. All three title contenders finished the stage in the top-six with Bell and Hamlin in third and sixth, respectively.

“Congratulations to Kyle Larson, Cliff Daniels (crew chief) and the entire No. 5 Chevrolet team on their third NASCAR Cup Series championship,” a statement from General Motors President Mark Reuss released during the race read. “Championships are earned through preparation, trust and execution, and this team demonstrated all three throughout the 2026 season. They stayed focused through adversity, and performed the best when it mattered most.”

Briscoe started on the pole until beginning a cycle of green-flag pit stops on lap 34. Bell and Hamlin were first and second when the cycle completed on lap 42.

Reddick took the lead from Bell on lap 53.

Hamlin win stage two at lap 165 with Bell in second. Reddick was third.

Hamlin, Bell and Reddick were first through third after a cycle off green-flag pit stops near the halfway point of the race. Larson began the cycle by necessity with a cut right-rear tire after hitting the wall.

Bell took the lead from Reddick on lap 93, but Reddick retook the position just before they made green-flag stops.

Austin Cindric finished the Homestead race in the seventh position. Suarez was eighth, Gragson ninth and Michael McDowell 10th.