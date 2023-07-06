NASCAR Cup: Ryan Blaney reveals aftermath of Nashville crash

By AMANDA VINCENT

During the Chicago street-race weekend that culminated in Sunday’s running of the Grant Park 220 by the NASCAR Cup Series, Ryan Blaney revealed he suffered concussion-like symptoms after a crash during the Ally 400 at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway on June 25.

“Dr. (Michael) Collins felt good about it Monday (the day after the crash) when he talked to me,” Blaney said, as quoted by NBC Sports. “He had some concerns, but he didn’t feel like there was ever really a point where I was going to sit out (this week). He didn’t see anything too severe where I didn’t have to go to Pittsburgh.

“But there were a couple of things in my eyes that he didn’t really like. You just feel kind of foggy. You kind of feel out of it. The exercises he gave me to do, essentially at the end of the day, it’s a muscle, and you have to work that muscle out.”

During the Nashville race, Blaney made hard contact with a portion of the inside retaining wall that was not protected by a SAFER barrier. After the incident, questions were raised regarding the absence of a SAFER barrier in that location.

“I don’t know why there’s no SAFER barrier there,” Blaney said. “That’s pretty ridiculous, honestly. Hardest hit I’ve ever had in my life. Happy to be all right, but it sucks for the Pennzoil Ford Mustang. Stinks to go home early.”



NASCAR, then, released a statement regarding the absence of a SAFER barrier.

“NASCAR safety engineers work closely with safety experts on the implementation of barriers around the track. As we do following every race weekend, we will evaluate all available data and make any necessary improvements,” the statement read.

The following Tuesday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, NASCAR Sr. Vice President of Competition Elton Sawyer referred to the lack of a SAFER barrier in that portion of the race track as “unacceptable.”

“I echo Ryan’s thoughts. It’s unacceptable,” Sawyer said. “Why it wasn’t protected, I don’t have a great answer for you. There’s some areas that, basically, are not designed or positioned around the facility where it’s not conducive to put SAFER. And, in this case, just the way the SAFERs are designed — from what I’ve been told — you need about 100-foot span to be able to use SAFER.”

