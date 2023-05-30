NASCAR Cup: Ryan Blaney snaps winless streak at Charlotte

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ryan Blaney snapped a 59-race winless streak dating back to his three-win 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season Monday night by winning the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. The win also completed a Charlotte/Indianapolis sweep for team owner Roger Penske, who won the Indianapolis 500 with driver Josef Newgarden on Sunday. The Coca-Cola 600 also was scheduled for Sunday but was postponed to Monday because of rain.

“It’s just so cool. What a weekend with Newgarden and Roger winning at Indy and us winning the 600. I mean that’s just so cool,” Blaney said. “That kind of snaps our winless streak right there, and that’s even better. I’m just really thankful to everybody who stuck around with us. It’s huge to have BodyArmor on the car. It’s such a cool car and looking forward to celebrate with these guys, and I’m just really proud of the car and the effort that we had and was able to hang on.”

William Byron finished second, Martin Truex Jr. third, Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. was fourth, and Tyler Reddick rounded out the top-five.

Blaney led a race-high 163 laps, mostly in the second half of the 400-lap race. He was the race leader before a lap-344 caution that came out when a wheel came off Michael McDowell’s car.

Byron was first off pit road throughout the race with the advantage of the first pit stall and beat Blaney out of the pits during the McDowell caution.

The yellow flag waved four more times for a total of 16 cautions, including a lap-358 caution for Reddick and Kevin Harvick, a lap-263 caution for Harrison Burton and A.J. Allmendinger, and a lap-370 yellow flag for Austin Cindric.

Blaney retook the lead on the lap-375 restart from the Cindric caution, just before the final yellow flag for a multi-car crash that began with a Kyle Larson spin and included Joey Logano and Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Christopher Bell and Ty Gibbs.

Pole sitter Byron won the first of four 100-lap stages.

Byron lost the lead to Denny Hamlin on lap 14. By a lap-35 competition caution, Hamlin’s JGR teammate Bell was the race leader.

Byron retook the lead on pit road during both cautions in the opening stage. The second caution was a result of a Jimmie Johnson spin on lap 75.

On the 42-lap restart from the first caution, Blaney took the lead from Byron. Bell got by Blaney on lap 63 to, again, be the race leader at the time of the second caution.

Unlike after the first caution, Byron was able to maintain his lead after the second yellow flag, holding off, first, Blaney and, then, Bell late in the stage.

Chris Buescher won stage two at lap 200 after taking the lead from Blaney on a lap-192 restart from a caution on lap 186 for a crash involving Hamlin and Chase Elliott. Hamlin saw the contact from Elliott as intentional. Elliott said it was not.

“It’s a tantrum, and he shouldn’t be racing next week,” Hamlin said of Elliott. “Right-rear hooks are absolutely unacceptable. I don’t care. It is the same thing that Bubba Wallace did with Kyle Larson — exact same. He shouldn’t be racing. It’s a tantrum.”

Elliott blamed Hamlin.

“The No.11 (Hamlin) ran us up into the fence, there,” Elliott said. “Once you tear the right-side off these things, it’s kind of over. I hate it. I thought our No. 9 NAPA Chevy was getting better. It was nice to be making some gains, there, throughout the race. Our pit stops were really good. We had some pretty good fortune to get up towards the front, there. It was just trying to get to mile 600 and have a shot, so unfortunately, failed to do that again.”

Buescher was on newer tires than Blaney, as Buescher pitted after a red flag for rain on lap 159. Reddick was the leader before the red flag. He, like Blaney and some others, stayed out after the red flag.

Blaney took the lead from Reddick on a lap-182 restart that followed a lap-176 caution for Kyle Busch.Bell, after taking the lead from Byron on lap 117, was the race leader before pitting during a cycle of green-flag stops on lap 147. Bell’s stop was slow because of trouble on the right-rear corner of the car. When the cycle completed on lap 154, Reddick was the new leader.



Then, during the red-flag stoppage for rain, Bell’s team was caught making an adjustment to the car. So Bell was sent to the back for the restart.



The second 100-lap stage also included a second caution for Johnson lap 164, this time around after contact with Legacy Motor Club teammate Noah Gragson.

“I just didn’t know we were put in that three-wide situation,” Johnson said. “There were a bunch of us cars that were wrecked and just trying to limp it home. Unfortunately, I ended up in a situation I wasn’t aware of and got turned around. It’s a bummer for the No. 84 Club Wyndham Chevy team.”

Blaney won stage three after leading most of the stage.



Harvick was first off pit road after stage two, and on lap-209, he got by Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Busch, who stayed out, to take the lead. Blaney, then, took the lead from Harvick on lap 226.



Blaney lost the lead to Byron on pit road twice during the third stage. Byron was first out of the pits during a lap-232 caution for a Bell spin, but Blaney retook the lead on the lap-237 restart.



Byron was first off pit road, again, during a lap-275 caution when Todd Gilliland wrecked after contact with Brad Keselowski. Blaney retook the lead on lap 282.



After stage three, Byron, once again, got off pit road first, but on the lap-308 restart, Blaney retook the lead.



Busch finished sixth in the Coca-Cola 600. Stenhouse finished seventh, Buescher eighth and Austin Dillon ninth. Zane Smith, meanwhile, notched his first-career top-10.