NASCAR Cup: Ryan Blaney to be honored at Talladega

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 15: Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 Menards/Blue DEF/PEAK Ford, speaks to the media during the NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway on February 15, 2023 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ryan Blaney will be inducted into the Talladega Walk of Fame at Davey Allison Memorial Park in Talladega, Ala., on April 21, ahead of the NASCAR race weekend at the nearby Talladega Superspeedway that will culminate in the April 23 running of the Geico 500 by the NASCAR Cup Series.

“Ryan Blaney’s continued success of superspeedway racing earns him a well-deserved spot in the Talladega Walk of Fame,” Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton said. “Ryan is always a contender when he races here, and I know he’ll keep running up front for many years to come.”

Blaney’s seven-career Cup Series wins include back-to-back victories at Talladega in the Fall of 2019 and Spring 2020. He also notched a superspeedway win at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in 2021.

Blaney’s induction ceremony will be the second at the Walk of Fame since the honor was put on hold after 2013. Inductions resumed in 2022 after park renovations with the inductions of former Cup Series driver Clint Bowyer and park and Walk of Fame founder Ken Allen Sr.

The induction ceremony and related activities are scheduled for 5-9 p.m. CT.

