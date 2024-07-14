NASCAR Cup: Ryan Blaney wins at Pocono

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ryan Blaney claimed his second NASCAR Cup Series win of 2024 and his second-career win at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., on Sunday in The Great American Getaway 400.

“I think things are just kind of falling into place for us,” Blaney said. “I feel like we have gotten to a great place on speed in the last two months, especially. I feel like we, honestly, had a couple races slip away from us, which I thought we had a good shot at winning. It was nice to stick to the plan today, and our plan was to have track position at the end. I knew our car was fast enough. I am super proud of the whole 12 team. The Wabash Ford Mustang was amazing. I appreciate Menards, Body Armour, the Wurth Group, Advance Auto Parts, DEX Imaging and everyone that makes this possible. It is so cool to win here again. I won here seven years ago for my first Cup win. The crowd, you guys were amazing. Thank you for being here all weekend.”

Seven-time Pocono winner Denny Hamlin finished second after passing Alex Bowman on lap 153. Bowman finished third. Bowman’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron finished fourth, and Joey Logano was fifth.

“We were just kind of okay. Definitely had a decent No. 24 Raptor High Heat Chevy,” Byron said. “Really good execution, and everyone did a good job of just keeping their heads in it. Not every situation went our way with the strategy, but we were able to have decent restarts, especially at the end, there, and just kind of maintained it to the end. Definitely a lot of things to dissect, but really proud of the team, and just good to get a top-five, for sure.”

Chris Buescher was the race leader before a lap-115 caution for Todd Gilliland, but Kyle Larson, Blaney and Chase Elliott were the first three drivers off pit road after two-tire pit stops. The Hendrick Motorsports duo of Larson and Elliott were issued pit-road speeding penalties, handing the lead over to Blaney.

Blaney led the remainder of the 160-lap race. By the checkered flag, he led a race-high 44 laps.

The race struggled to get restarted for several laps because of three more cautions in close succession. The yellow flag waved, again, on the lap-121 restart for a multi-car crash involving Kyle Busch, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Harrison Burton, Ryan Preece, Austin Cindric, A.J. Allmendinger and Carson Hocevar.

“That’s just racing these days,” Busch said. “It’s what happens.”

Busch’s day was difficult from the start with an oil leak that was discovered before the race.

The seventh caution of the race came on a lap-127 restart for Zane Smith and John Hunter Nemechek. The final caution of the race came for a Ty Gibbs blown engine one lap after the restart from the Smith/Nemechek yellow flag.

Martin Truex Jr. won the 30-lap opening stage with Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Hamlin in second. Truex took the lead on a lap-18 restart that followed a lap-14 caution for a Noah Gragson spin.

Gibbs started on the pole and pulled away before the Gragson caution. But he fell back to fifth on the restart and pitted under green on lap 27.

Hamlin won the 65-lap second stage at lap 95 with Elliott in second.

After the opening stage, Logano and Brad Keselowski were among a group of drivers who stayed out. On the lap-36 restart, Keselowski took the lead from Logano.

Most of the race field pitted during a lap-53 caution when Ross Chastain had a flat right-front tire. Gibbs, Cindric and Josh Berry stayed out, though.

“I just flat spun out. We were all sliding around, but I just spun out,” Chastain said.

Berry took the lead from Gibbs on the lap-59 restart.

Hamlin took second on lap 60. He took the lead from Berry on lap 67 and pulled away.

Gibbs pitted under green on lap 75 and Berry on lap 77.

Hamlin gave up the lead to pit after stage two. Most of the other cars also pitted, but Buescher, Berry, Blaney, Gibbs and Truex stayed out after pitting under green late in the stage.

Buescher restarted as the leader while Hamlin restarted outside the top-10 after staying on pit road longer to wait for a full tank of fuel.

Tyler Reddick finished sixth in Sunday’s race. Keselowski finished seventh, Truex eighth, Elliott ninth, and Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. rounded out the top-10.