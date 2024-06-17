NASCAR Cup: Ryan Blaney wins inaugural race in Iowa

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ryan Blaney became the first NASCAR Cup Series race winner at Iowa Speedway on Sunday night in the inaugural Iowa Corn 350. His latest win was the 11th of his career but his first of the 2024 season.

“What a cool way to win here; this place means a lot to me,” Blaney, who has wins in the NASCAR Xfinity and Craftsman Truck series at Iowa, said. “It means a lot to my mom. I have a lot of people here tonight. I really appreicate it.”

Blaney’s mother is an Iowa native.

Hendrick Motorsports teammates William Byron and Chase Elliott finished second and third.

“Our balance was just right, and I thought all day we had really good long-run pace,” Elliott said. “I just really struggled to get going on restarts, and just was really loose and couldn’t. Just felt like I couldn’t attack like I needed to and just lost a lot of ground. Could make good pace, there, at the end of a run with our NAPA Chevy, just needed to be a little closer I think to keep the pressure on and keep things rolling. Anyway, I was proud of the effort and felt like we had a really good car and were right there in the fight.”

Christopher Bell and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. rounded out the top-five.

“Yeah, I mean, a top-five is a good day,” Bell said. “Obviously, we had pace to be better than that, so that’s why I’m sitting here with mixed emotions. Great effort, and if we keep bringing cars like that, hopefully, it’ll be our day one of these times.”

Blaney dominated the 350-lap race, leading a race-high 201 laps.

Blaney also won the 70-lap opening stage after the stage was dominated by pole sitter and Byron and Larson’s HMS teammate Kyle Larson. Larson was second at the end of stage one.

Blaney started on the front row and first took the lead from Larson on lap two. Larson retook the lead on the first restart on lap 10. The first caution came on lap four for a Corey LaJoie spin that resulted from contact between his Spire Motorsports teammates Carson Hocevar and Zane Smith.

During a lap-52 caution that came out when A.J. Allmendinger suffered a flat tire and hit the wall, Daniel Suarez and Brad Keselowski stayed out to restart first and second.

”The warning signs were there,” Allmendinger said of his tire problem. I told my team the lap prior, two laps prior, that I thought we were going to blow a right-front. The angle was a lot better, so I got it slowed down enough that I didn’t feel anything inside the car.”

Larson retook the lead on the lap 59 restart. Blaney took the lead from Larson, again, on lap 61.

Larson won the longer, 140-lap second stage on lap 210, despite falling outside the top-30 early in the stage. As Larson raced back toward the front, Blaney dominated stage two.

Blaney was fourth at the end of stage two, also behind Josh Berry and Elliott.

Larson took the lead from Blaney on the lap-78 restart after stage one, but feeling a possible tire issue after contact from Denny Hamlin, Larson pitted during a lap-80 caution for John Hunter Nemechek and Noah Gragson.

Blaney reassumed the lead. Larson restarted 33rd. By lap 110, Larson was back inside the top-10. He cracked the top-five on lap 148.

Blaney gave up that lead during a cycle of green-flag pit stops on lap 172. A caution for Daniel Hemric interrupted the cycle of stops on lap 182. Stenhouse continued to stay out to inherit the lead.

Larson retook the lead on the lap-189 restart.

After Chris Buescher and Todd Gilliland stayed out and Buescher’s Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing teammate Brad Keselowski took only two tires during the caution after stage two, Larson restarted fourth. One lap after the restart, on lap 220, Larson was involved in an incident that also involved Hamlin and Kyle Busch. Larson suffered a bent toe link from the contact. Larson, ultimately, spent time in the garage without brakes after leading 81 laps. He wound up with a 34th-place finish.

Buescher restarted as the leader, but he lost that lead to Berry on lap 232. Five laps later, Buescher lost second to Byron.

Buescher was fifth when he brought out a caution because of a flat tire on lap 260. Blaney retook the lead with a two-tire pit stop during the caution. His Team Penske teammate Joey Logano and Stenhouse also took only two tires.

Logano finished the race in the sixth position. Berry was seventh, and another Hendrick driver, Alex Bowman, finished eighth. Daniel Suarez and Keselowski finished ninth and 10th.