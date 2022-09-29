NASCAR Cup: Ryan Blaney’s team withdraws appeal

BRISTOL, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 17: Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 Menards/Pennzoil Ford, pits during the NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 17, 2022 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

The No. 12 Team Penske team of Ryan Blaney in the NASCAR Cup Series has withdrawn its appeal of penalties issued by NASCAR following the race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on Sept. 17.

Crew chief Jonathan Hassler, jackman Graham Stoddard and rear tire changer Zachary Price were suspended for four races after a tire came off the No. 12 car on pot road during the Bristol race, the elimination race of the first round of the playoffs. Without an appeal, the suspension would’ve sidelined Hassler, Stoddard and Price for all three races of the second round. The appeal, though, kept the three men in their positions for last Sunday’s race at Texas Motor Speedway.

With the appeal withdrawn, the suspensions will start with Sunday’s race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway and continue through the round-two playoff race at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval and the first two races of the third round.

The playoff field will be cut from 12 to eight drivers after the Roval race. Blaney is fourth in the standings, 22 points ahead of ninth-place Austin Cindric, heading into Talladega.

