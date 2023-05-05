NASCAR Cup: Ryan Newman returns

Ryan Newman, driver of the No. 39 Pace-O-Matic/PSR Products Modified, talks to Bobby Labonte, driver of the No. 17 Pace-O-Matic Modified, during practice for the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 200 at Martinsville Speedway on Oct. 27, 2022. (Adam Fenwick/NASCAR) Ryan Newman, driver of the No. 39 Pace-O-Matic/PSR Products Modified, talks to Bobby Labonte, driver of the No. 17 Pace-O-Matic Modified, during practice for the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 200 at Martinsville Speedway on Oct. 27, 2022. (Adam Fenwick/NASCAR) during practice for the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 200 at Martinsville Speedway on Oct. 27, 2022. (Adam Fenwick/NASCAR) Ryan Newman, driver of the No. 39 Pace-O-Matic/PSR Products Modified, talks to Bobby Labonte, driver of the No. 17 Pace-O-Matic Modified, during practice for the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 200 at Martinsville Speedway on Oct. 27, 2022. (Adam Fenwick/NASCAR)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ryan Newman is slated to contest multiple NASCAR Cup Series races for Rick Ware Racing, the race team announced Friday. He’ll drive the No. 51 Ford at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway on May 12.

“I remember watching ‘Thursday Night Thunder’ on ESPN and seeing Ryan compete against some stout competition in those days,” team owner Rick Ware said. “I became a fan then and when he first came to NASCAR, I knew he was going to be a great driver and win a lot of races.

“He brings great depth and insight to RWR while we continue to grow our team. Ryan’s been a great ambassador for our sport and Ford. We’re really looking forward to racing with him this season.”

A press release from RWR didn’t detail races for Newman beyond Darlington, but it did imply he would drive a car for the team in multiple races by stating Newman has joined the team for “select events.”

“I am grateful for the opportunity to work with Rick Ware Racing and Ford,” Newman said. “I think this will be good for all of us with our combined experience and knowledge.

“Being part of the Throwback Weekend at one of my favorite tracks in Darlington is pretty special. After recently being named one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers, it carries even some significance.”

Newman last raced in the Cup Series in 2021 for Roush Fenway Racing. He raced full-time in the series from 2002 through 2021 for teams including Team Penske, Stewart-Haas Racing, Richard Childress Racing and Roush Fenway. He was top rookie among a 2002 class of newcomers that also included eventual seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson.

Johnson also has returned to run a partial 2023 Cup Series schedule for Legacy Motor Club, a team he co-owns.

Newman won 18 times in 725 Cup Series races, his most recent coming in 2017 at Phoenix Racing with RCR. During his time as a full-time Cup Series driver, Newman was known as “Rocket Man” for his pole-winning prowess. He won 51 poles, including 28 in a three-year span between 2003 and 2005.

RWR fields No. 15 and No. 51 entries in the Cup Series and has shuffled multiple drivers between the two cars since driver Cody Ware was suspended indefinitely by NASCAR as a result of an arrest and assault charges.

