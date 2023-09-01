NASCAR Cup: Ryan Preece cleared to race Darlington

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ryan Preece has been cleared to race in Sunday’s Southern 500 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway after a violent crash in the Coca-Cola Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Aug. 26.

“I’ll see you at Darlington,” Preece said in a video posted by Stewart-Haas Racing on social media. “I’m sitting right here, I’m completely fine. I feel good and, obviously, I’m ready to get to Darlington.”

Preece’s No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford spun into the infield grass on lap-156 of the Daytona race. The car, then, got airborne and flipped 10 times before landing upright. He climbed from the car under his own power and was transported to the nearby Halifax Health Medical Center for observation. After spending the night there, he was released and returned home to North Carolina on Sunday.

Preece’s car was taken to the NASCAR Research & Development Center for safety-related research. NASCAR also is researching the presence of grass in the infields of its race tracks and whether or not it should be removed.

