NASCAR Cup: Ryan Preece fire caused by team error

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 14: Ryan Preece, driver of the #41 HaasTooling.com Ford, poses for a photo on the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 14, 2024 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

The fire aboard Ryan Preece’s No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford during the April 28 NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway was caused by a mistake made by the race team, according to Drew Blickensderfer, crew chief on the No. 10 SHR team of driver Noah Gragson.

Blickensderfer attributed the issue to three bolts that were not installed properly. He also said that all four SHR cars nearly suffered the same fate as Preece’s car.

“That was self-inflicted. That was, the bolts between the headers and the collectors keeping everything together,” Blickensderfer said. “We had some issues, there, amongst the teams on our side. They were not installed correctly, and it was allowing the collectors to (unattach) from the headers, kind of fall on that rocker box and cause an issue. It was a self-inflicted error that (was caused by) a little change in process that someone didn’t catch. It was close to happening on all our cars, to be honest with you. They were, unfortunately, the victim of it, but when we got back to the race shop, all of our cars were close to having a similar issue.”

VIDEO: Blickensderfer talks about Dover fire and other SHR and Ford-related topics.

Preece’s cockpit began filling with smoke around lap 30 of the Dover race. His team worked on his car during a lap-39 caution. Preece returned to the track but wound up in the garage before the end of the race.

“I felt like I was on fire, and I went the first 70 laps, just trying to push through, and then, it got so bad that I couldn’t put my hands on the wheel,” Preece said. “I was worried that an oil line or something would melt, and then, the whole car gets engulfed in fire, and I don’t want to be trapped in there having that happen, so I pulled off. Whatever happened, it was completely unnecessary, and we can’t afford days like this.”

Follow @AutoRacingDaily on X.