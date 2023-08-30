NASCAR Cup: Ryan Preece goes home

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ryan Preece was released from Halifax Health Medical Center near Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Sunday morning and headed home to North Carolina.

“NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Preece was discharged from Halifax Health Medical Center earlier this morning following his accident last night in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway,” a statement from Stwart-Haas Racing on Sunday read. “The driver of the No. 41 Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing is on his way home to North Carolina.”

Preece’s car got airborne and flipped 10 times before landing upright in a crash on lap 156 of the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona on Saturday night. Although he climbed from his car under his own power, Preece was transported to the hospital for observation/testing.

“NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Preece will remain overnight at Halifax Health Medical Center for continued observation,” an initial statement from the race team read. “The driver of the No. 41 Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing is awake, alert and mobile and has been communicating with family and friends. Preece will undergo another evaluation by medical personnel later this morning. An update will be provided in the afternoon.”

Preece’s car was taken to NASCAR’s Research and Development Center in North Carolina for safety-related research.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on X (formerly Twitter) @autoracingdaily.