NASCAR Cup: Ryan Preece notches first pole at Martinsville

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ryan Preece was the last of 10 drivers to post a lap in the second of two rounds of NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on Saturday, and with a 19.979-second/94.780 mph lap, he claimed the pole for Sunday’s NOCO 400. Preece’s final-round lap was the only lap of the session in the 19-second range and resulted in the first-career Cup Series pole for the driver.

“We’re putting a huge emphasis on qualifying this weekend,” Preece said ahead of the Martinsville weekend. “We are going to be focused on practice and seeing where our car stacks up. Hopefully, we’re fast right out the gate and, from there, we’ve got to be strong in qualifying so we can start up front. At a track like Martinsville, we’ve seen it at the other similar tracks this season; you don’t want to start in the back. It’s so hard to pass and move up front when you start in the back at Martinsville. So we just want to qualify up front and stay there for the race. It’s a long race, so maintaining that track position and staying out of trouble will be really important. I like Martinsville, and I have experience there. It goes back to my short-track background, and I’m excited to get out there and be in the mix fighting for a grandfather clock.”

One of Preece’s Stewart-Haas Racing teammates, Aric Almirola, and Daniel Suarez recorded identical lap times in round two. By a tie breaker of owner points, Suarez claimed the second front-row starting position.

Preece also was fastest among group B drivers in the opening round of qualifying with a 20.046-second/94.463 mph lap. All four SHR drivers, also including Kevin Harvick and Chase Briscoe, advanced to round two. Briscoe qualified fourth for three SHR cars in the first two rows of the race starting grid, and Harvick wound up seventh after the final round.

Three of the SHR drivers were in group B in round one. Harvick, though, was a part of group B that was led by Martin Truex Jr.’s 20.106-second/94.181 mph lap in round one.

Truex wound up qualifying fifth.

Both 23XI Racing drivers also advanced to round two. Tyler Reddick qualified sixth and Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. in ninth.

Other top-10 qualifiers included William Byron in eighth and Chris Buescher in 10th.