NASCAR Cup: several cars to back for Daytona 500 start

By AMANDA VINCENT

Several drivers will drop to the back for the green flag to start the Daytona 500, the official season-opener of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, Monday at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

Reigning series champion Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, Daniel Hemric, William Byron and Noah Gragson will drop to the rear after going to backup cars because of crashes in Bluegreen Vacations Duel qualifying races Thursday. Kaz Grala will drop to the back for the start of the 500 because of an engine change between Wednesday’s qualifying session and the duels.

Ford drivers Joey Logano and Michael McDowell will start on the front row Monday.

