NASCAR Cup: several drivers plan extra racing at North Wilkesboro

By AMANDA VINCENT

Brad Keselowski joins the previously-reported Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kevin Harvick on the entry list for the CARS Tour Late Model Stock race at North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway on May 17. Keselowski will drive the No. 6 Hedgecock Racing entry.

Keselowski and Harvick are two of at least five current Cup Series drivers on the entry list for the CARS race. Harvick will drive a No. 62 Kevin Harvick Inc. entry. Other Cup drivers on the CARS entry list include Daniel Suarez in the No. 99 R&S Race Cars entry, Ross Chastain in the No. 28 Pinnacle Racing Group entry and Chase Briscoe in the No. 5 Chad Bryant Racing entry. There also is an entry listed as “TBA.”

The Cup Series will run the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro on May 21. It will be the first Cup event at the historic track since 1996.

“They are paying one-million dollars and giving out a beautiful trophy to win that race (All-Star Race), so we are going to do everything we have to do to prepare for that night,” Chastain said.

Earnhardt, in a No. 3 JR Motorsports entry for the CARS race; Harvick; Jeff Burton and Justin Marks, owner of Trackhouse Racing, the Cup Series team of Suarez and Chastain, purchased the CARS Tour ahead of the 2023 season.

The CARS Tour raced at North Wilkesboro last year, but entries for this year’s race increased from 30 last year to 38 for 2023.

Suarez will get even more seat time at North Wilkesboro in the week leading up the the All-Star Race. Suarez, Erik Jones and Noah Gragson are Cup drivers on the entry list for the ASA STARS National Tour race there on May 16.

“Racing at North Wilkesboro is going to be fun,” Jones said. “I’ve never been there but getting there in a Super (Late Model) should be neat. It looks like a good track and one that fits my driving style. It’s neat to have the opportunity to race there against good guys in Supers. There’s going to be a lot of talented guys, a lot of fast guys in that race. I hope to have a chance to compete for a win with them.”

The CARS Tour and ASA STARS National Tour races at North Wilkesboro will be streamed live on FloRacing.