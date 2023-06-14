NASCAR Cup: Shane van Gisbergen joins Trackhouse in Chicago

By AMANDA VINCENT

Australian Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen will drive Trackhouse Racing’s No. 91 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series’ inaugural street race in Chicago on July 2. The race will be van Gisbergen’s NASCAR debut.

“I can honestly say I have dreamed about an opportunity in NASCAR but really never thought it would become a reality,” van Gisbergen said. “I can’t wait to get to the States to meet everyone and prepare for Chicago. It’s NASCAR’s first time on the streets of Chicago, so in some ways everyone will be a rookie like me, but I don’t underestimate that it’s going to be a huge challenge.”

Van Gisbergen is a three-time Supercars champion with titles in 2016, 2021 and 2022. He is fourth on the series’ all-time wins list.

Trackhouse, which fields No. 1 and No. 99 entries full-time for Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez, enters the No. 91 part-time for international racers from other disciplines.

Darian Grubb will be van Gisbergen’s crew chief. Grub. has 23 Cup Series race wins and won the 2011 Cup title with Tony Stewart as driver.

