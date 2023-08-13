NASCAR Cup: Shane van Gisbergen returns

By AMANDA VINCENT

Three-time Australia V8 Supercar champion Shane van Gisbergen is returning to Trackhouse Racing’s Project 91 program and the NASCAR Cup Series for Sunday’s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. It’ll mark van Gisbergen’s second start in NASCAR’s top series. He qualified eighth for the race on Saturday.

The driver’s NASCAR debut in the inaugural street-course race in Chicago in July produced a win for van Gisbergen. He led nine of the 78 laps that made up that race.

“I never dreamed this could have all rolled out this way,” van Gisbergen said. “Just getting to race in NASCAR is an opportunity I never thought I would get, but then, to win and get another chance this year is beyond anything I imagined. I can’t thank (Trackhouse founder and owner) Justin Marks, everyone at Trackhouse Racing and NASCAR for this opportunity. Everyone in NASCAR welcomed me to Chicago, and it’s been awesome to see how big the reception from that race has been around the world. I am honored to be part of it.”



Veteran NASCAR crew chief Darian Grubb, who guided van Gisbergen to his win at Chicago will, again, be atop the No. 91 pit box at Indianapolis.



“It was a true honor to be able to work with somebody like Shane van Gisbergen, who put on a performance like that in his first start,” Grubb said.

Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park played host to van Gisbergen’s NASCAR oval-track debut through the Craftsman Truck Series on Friday. He finished 19th as driver of the No. 41 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet.

