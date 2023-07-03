NASCAR Cup: Shane van Gisbergen wins in debut at Chicago

By AMANDA VINCENT

Shane van Gisbergen, superstar of the Supercars Championship in Australia and New Zealand, was victorious in his NASCAR national-level debut Sunday in Chicago in the Grant Park, the first NASCAR Cup Series street-course race. The win was the second-straight in the Cup Series for Trackhouse Racing, following Ross Chastain’s win a week earlier at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway.

“This was so cool. This is what you dream of,” van Gisbergen said. “Hopefully, I can come and do more.”

Justin Haley finished second, Hendrick Motorsports teammates Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson were third and fourth, and Kyle Busch rounded out the top-five for a Chevrolet top-five sweep of the finishing order.

The race was scheduled for 100 laps, but NASCAR made a call during a lap-45 caution for an Alex Bowman blown engine to shorten the race to 75 laps, as darkness was expected to come before the race reached 100 laps.

Although wet-weather tires were available, providing the possibility to race in the rain, the start of the historic event was delayed after torrential rainfall resulted in standing water on the racing surface. When the race finally got underway, cars started on wet-weather treaded tires.

Teams began pitting to switch to dry-condition slick tires after lap 20.

Eleven teams gambled the call to shorten the race was coming, so they pitted during a lap-40 caution for a Bowman spin, expecting to be able to complete a shortened distance. The rest of the race field — including previous frontrunners Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick and van Gisbergen — pitted after NASCAR’s announcement during the second Bowman caution and restarted behind those who pitted during the lap-40 caution.

“Wow, when we had that strategy, back to 18th, I started to worry a bit but had some full stands on some people, and the racing was really good, everyone was respectful,” van Gisbergen said. “It was tough but a lot of fun.”

Haley restarted as the leader with Austin Dillon in second and Elliott in third.

Bell was among the drivers involved in a traffic jam that resulted in a lap-50 caution and, then, spun on lap 56. Reddick brought out a caution when he ran into a tire barrier a lap later.

Bell finished 18th after leading a race-high 37 laps.

Van Gisbergen took second from Elliott just before a lap-67 caution for Martin Truex Jr. Van Gisbergen, then, took the lead from Haley on the lap-70 restart.

The race distance was adjusted, again, when a Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. crash put the race under caution for the ninth time on lap-74, sending the event into overtime.

Bell won stage one at lap 20 after taking the lead from Reddick on lap nine. Reddick was second at the end of the stage, van Gisbergen concluded his first stage of NASCAR national-level competition in third.

Reddick started alongside his car co-owner and pole sitter Denny Hamlin and took the lead on lap one. Hamlin slid into a tire barrier on lap two and fell outside the top-10 of the running order.

The opening stage of the race included two cautions for two other drivers getting into tire barriers — Busch on lap three and Noah Gragson on lap 13.

Bell also won the 25-lap second stage that ended at lap 45 during the second Bowman caution. Larson was second and Reddick third.

Bell gave up the lead to pit under green on lap 25 and cycled back to the lead when the round of stops were completed on lap 27 with van Gisbergen in second and Reddick in third.

Gragson brought out another caution when he hit a tire barrier, again, on lap 30. When the race restarted on lap 34, Reddick retook second from van Gisbergen.

Larson, then, took second from Reddick on lap 38.

Finishing sixth through 10th Sunday were Austin Cindric, Michael McDowell, Joey Logano, Ty Gibbs and Chris Buescher.