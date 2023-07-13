NASCAR Cup: Sheldon Creed plans debut at Kansas

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Sheldon Creed plans to make his NASCAR Cup Series debut Sept. 10 in the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway as driver of the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet.

“I’m excited to race a Cup race for the first time, as that’s been the dream for a long time,” Creed said. “Whelen is a great company, and I’m appreciative for their support in allowing us to do this with Live Fast Motorsports. We hope to have a good day at Kansas Speedway come September.”

Creed is in his second full-time Xfinity Series season as driver of the No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet. In 54-career Xfinity Series races, he has six-career top-fives and 20 top-10 finishes.

Creed is an eight-time winner in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 76 races since 2016. He won the 2018 ARCA Menards Series championship on the strength of four wins in his only full-time season in that Series.

