NASCAR Cup: short-track test moved to Richmond

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA – APRIL 02: A general view of racing during the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway on April 02, 2023 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

A two-day test of a possible 2024 short-track and road-course rules package for the Next Gen NASCAR Cup Series car scheduled for Monday and Tuesday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway has been postponed and moved. The test has been moved to Richmond (Va.) Raceway on July 31 and Aug. 1.

The test was set to follow Sunday’s running of the Crayon 301 at New Hampshire, but that race may be pushed to Monday as a result of rain at the track Sunday. And rain also is in the Tuesday forecast there.

The Cup Series is scheduled to race at Richmond on July 30.

The focus at the test will be on a new splitter design aimed at improving short-track racing with more passing.

“Our short-track package, we’ve had some good races, but it’s probably not to the level that we as a sanctioning body and our fans have expected over time,” NASCAR Sr. Vice President of Competition Elton Sawyer said Tuesday in a SiriusXM NASCAR Radio interview. “So our aero guys over here at the R&D Center, Dr. Eric Jacuzzi and his team, they’ve done some great work in the wind tunnel, and they were in the wind tunnel, again (Monday), just to make sure what they believe is going to be a really good package that we’re going to test at New Hampshire will lead us in a direction that will give us some really great short track racing.”

Teams/drivers expected to participate in the test when it was scheduled to follow the NHMS race included

the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota of Christopher Bell, the No. 21 Wood Brother Racing Ford of Harrison Burton, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet of William Byron, the No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet of Justin Haley, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford of Ryan Preece and the No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet of Erik Jones.

