NASCAR Cup: SHR promotes Preece, demotes Custer

Ryan Preece, driver of the No. 3 Propane Plus Modified,

By AMANDA VINCENT

Stewart-Haas Racing announced Wednesday it is moving reserve driver Ryan Preece to full-time status as the driver of the No. 41 Ford in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023. He’ll replace Cole Custer. The team is moving Custer to the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

“Ryan Preece has been a real asset to our race team this year as we’ve developed the NextGen car,” SHR co-owner Tony Stewart said. “The time and effort he’s put into our program, combined with his real-world racing experience, earned him this opportunity.”

After three full-time seasons with JTG-Daugherty Racing, Preece made two Cup Series starts for Rick Ware Racing in 2022. In 115 Cup Races, Preece has two top-fives and nine top-10 race finishes. Preece has two NASCAR Xfinity Series and two NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race wins to his credit.

“This is the opportunity I’ve been working for,” Preece said. “Nothing was guaranteed at the start of this year, but I felt like if I put in the time, whether it was in a racecar or in a simulator, that SHR was the place for me. It’s a company built by racers, for racers, and it’s exactly where I want to be. I know this season just finished and most people are looking to take a break, but I can’t wait to get going.”

SHR moved Custer from the Xfinity Series to its No. 41 Cup Series entry in 2020. He claimed his first and, to this point, only Cup race win at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta during his rookie season. In 111 Cup Series starts, his stats also include two top-fives and 12 top-10s. He posted three top-10s in 2022.

Custer has contested 110 Xfinity Series races since 2016, including three full-time seasons. He finished second in the championship standings in 2018 and 2019 and has 10-career race wins in Xfinity competition.

“Cole Custer has been a part of SHR since 2017 and we’re glad to have him stay with us,” Stewart said. “Cole’s experience will be invaluable to Riley Herbst as he continues his development in the Xfinity Series.”

Riley Herbst will continue yo race full-time for Stewart-Haas in the Xfinity Series next year.

