NASCAR Cup: SHR won’t appeal Kevin Harvick’s DQ

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kevin Harvick’s No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing team will not appeal its disqualification from Sunday’s YellaWood 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. Harvick finished the race 0.012 seconds behind Ryan Blaney and initially was credited with a second-place finish, but he was disqualified in post-race inspection for improperly-secured windshield fasteners.

“At the completion of the race, not all of our windshield fasteners were secure, as we had bolts that hold the windshield in place back out over the course of the 500 miles,” a statement from SHR on Monday read. “We are in the process of diagnosing why this happened and how to prevent it moving forward.

“We are disappointed in NASCAR’s decision to disqualify our race car and the hard-earned finish by our driver and team, but we will not appeal. Our complete focus is on the remaining races on this year’s schedule.”

Crew chief Rodney Childers provided an explanation on social media after the race but has since deleted it.

“There have been times I’ve got caught doing something I shouldn’t have,” Childress posted on X (formerly Twitter) but, then deleted the post. “DQ’d for the car buffering in the draft all day and some windshield bolts vibrating out. My guys had silicon on the threads and gobbed on the tip. Still came out. Not sure what else we could do.”

Harvick, a Cup Series regular since 2001, plans to retire at the end of the season. He made the 2023 playoffs but was eliminated in the first round.

