NASCAR Cup: Spire suspends Carson Hocevar

By AMANDA VINCENT

Spire Motorsports suspended Carson Hocevar, driver of its No. 77 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series, was suspended by his team from Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race, the final race of the 2026 season, at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The punishment is a result of actions during the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on Nov. 1.

Hocevar admitted he brake-checked Austin Cindric’s No. 2 Team Penske Ford multiple times at Martinsville.

“I brake-checked the 2 car, Austin Cindric, and I think it was three or four times,” Hocevar said. He also said he needed to show more respect to his fellow drivers, but he wouldn’t give up his aggressive driving style.

In addition to Spire’s penalty, Hocevar also was penalized by NASCAR. The sanctioning body fined him $100,000 and 25 points.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series regular Justin Haley will substitute for Haley in Sunday’s race at Homestead. Haley has 180-career Cup Series starts. He raced full-time in the series as recently as last season. He has one-career win at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in 2019. He finished 10th at Homestead last year.

NASCAR also fined Josh Berry, driver of the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford, $50,000 and 25 points after Martinsville. Berry was penalized for brake-checking Ryan Blaney’s No. 12 Team Penske Ford in response to previous contact from Blaney. Berry apologized to Blaney and team owner Roger Penske for the incident.

“The contact from behind and the manner that it happened in that stage of the race, as I said, it just rubbed me the wrong way,” Berry said. “And I certainly didn’t intend it to have the result that I had, there, but I did intend to send a little bit of a message.”

NASCAR’s penalty report following the Martinsville weekend also included penalties to the No. 60 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing team, because a wheel came off the car during the race. Rear tire changer James Price and jack man Samuel Wright were suspended for two races (through the 2027 Clash at Daytona International Speedway next February).

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