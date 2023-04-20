NASCAR Cup: Stenhouse, Buescher swap pit crews

By AMANDA VINCENT

According to NASCAR on FOX reporter Bob Pockrass, The No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Ford team of Chris Buescher and the No. 47 JTG-Daugherty Racing Chevrolet team of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in the NASCAR Cup Series have swapped pit crews, with the exception of the fuelers. The swap comes ahead of Sunday’s Geico 500 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

Although RFK and JTG-Daugherty are from different manufacturer camps and don’t have a technical alliance, JTG-Daugherty Racing leases its pit crew from RFK Racing.

Buescher has a top-five and two top-10 finishes in the first nine races of 2023. He is 16th in the driver points standings.

Stenhouse is 13th in the standings with two top-fives and four top-10s, so far, in 2023.

