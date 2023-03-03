NASCAR Cup: supensions lead to pit shuffling in Vegas

By AMANDA VINCENT

The two-race suspensions of two pit crew members on the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing team of Martin Truex Jr. in the NASCAR Cup Series have resulted in the shuffling of personnel from multiple teams ahead of Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Tire changer Danny Olszowy and jack man Kellen Mills from Truex’s team were suspended after a tire came off Truex’s car during the Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., on Feb. 26.

Michael Louria, the rear-tire changer from the No. 42 Legacy Motor Club team of Noah Gragson, will be Truex’s tire changer the next two races, and David O’Dell, the jack man on John Hunter Nemechek’s No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing team in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, will fill-in as Truex’s jack man.

The Xfinity Series also will race at LVMS on Sarurday, and O’Dell will pull double-duty

While Louria works with Truex’s car, Austin Maloney will substitute for Louria on Gragson’s team, according to a tweet from FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass (@BobPockrass).

