NASCAR Cup: Talladega crash results in chassis changes

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR is mandating changes to the chassis of its Next Gen car raced in the NASCAR Cup Series as a result of damage in a crash involving Kyle Larson and Ryan Preece at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on April 23. The changes will be in place in time for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway on May 28.

Gusset plates will be used to reinforce areas where the chassis is welded together.

In the Talladega crash, Preece’s car hit the right, or passenger, side of Larson’s car. The impact was severe enough that portions of the roll cage on that side of Larson’s car were bent.

After the race both Preece and Larson’s cars were taken to NASCAR’s Research & Development Center for study.

