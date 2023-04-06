NASCAR Cup: team owners skip meeting

By AMANDA VINCENT

A group of NASCAR Cup Series team owners skipped a meeting with NASCAR on Wednesday because of a dispute over charters, according to multiple published reports, including one by the Associated Press.

“It was evident that if we got the whole group together, that was going to be the only topic that anyone wanted to talk about, and that is generally not constructive,” Joe Gibbs Racing President Dave Alpern said, as quoted in the AP article.

Alpern, 23XI Racing co-owner Polk, Hendrick Motorsports Vice Chairman Jeff Gordon, and Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing President Steve Newmark comprise a group of Cup Series team representatives tasked with negotiating with NASCAR shares of revenue, charters, etc.

The Race Team Alliance, a group of representatives from all Cup Series teams holding charters, held a conference call Tuesday, during which the topic of charters was the only subject discussed. As a result, the race team negotiating group suggested to NASCAR that the meeting scheduled for Wednesday be postponed. NASCAR refused to postpone the meeting.

“NASCAR is committed to open and productive dialogue on a regular basis with all industry stakeholders,” a statement from NASCAR, released after the ownership group didn’t show up for Wednesday’s meeting. “We remain committed to continuing discussions in the spirit of collaboration and with the shared goal of growing our sport for the benefit of all stakeholders.”

In previous meetings between NASCAR and the team ownership group, some talks have been productive, but the possibility of permanent charters has been a sticking point.

Teams view the current NASCAR business model as “broken,” with teams getting such a small piece of the pie that they are forced to rely too heavily on team sponsorship. The biggest portions of revenue from such sources as TV broadcasting rights go to the sanctioning body and race tacks.

According to NASCAR, 65 percent of the current $8.2 billion media rights deal goes to race tracks, 25 percent to race teams and 10 percent to the sanctioning body, the AP article read. Meanwhile, race teams claim sponsorships they acquire for themselves are relied on for over half, and in some cases up to 80 percent, of their budgets.

NASCAR adopted its charter system in 2016 to create sort of a “franchise” model, but those charters aren’t necessarily permanent. After regular reviews, a charter may be revoked and reassigned for poor performance. Current charters will be up for review after the 2024 season.

The current media rights deal also expires at the end of 2024.

