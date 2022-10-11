NASCAR Cup: team owners want change

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 09: Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, and Daniel Suarez, driver of the #99 CommScope Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 09, 2022 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

NASCAR and a group of NASCAR Cup Series team owners don’t see eye-to-eye on the business model to best operate within the top stock-car racing series in the US. According to the team owners, NASCAR’s economic model is “broken” and has no chance of long-term stability.

A group of team owners met with NASCAR recently with the hopes of getting a bigger piece of the proverbial pie through changes in revenue distribution while NASCAR continues its attempts at helping teams through cost-cutting. The group representing team ownership in its meeting with NASCAR made a proposal for revenue-sharing changes to be made in 2025, but NASCAR didn’t respond to it positively.

“The economic model is really broken for the teams,” Curtis Polk, who, as Michael Jordan’s longtime business manager, has an ownership stake in 23XI Racing, said, as quoted in a CNBC article. “We’ve gotten to the point where team realize the sustainability in the sport is not very long term. This is not a fair system.”

According to Polk, NASCAR responded to the team owners’ proposal with a proposal of its own that included a minimal increase in profit-sharing for teams but with a primary focus on more cost-cutting.

According to the ownership group, teams will lose money under the current model in which 60 to 80 percent of revenue comes from sponsorship and cost-cutting was not the answer. The group also predicted significant layoffs if the current model continues.

Jeff Gordon, a retired driver who is now in an administrative role at Hendrick Motorsports, claims HMS hasn’t had a profitable season in several years, despite winning the two most recent Cup Series championships with drivers Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott. Gordon says Hendrick also will lose money this year, despite NASCAR’s move to the cost-cutting Next Gen car.

NASCAR developed its charter system, similar to a franchising system, in 2016. The current deal for that system expires at the end of the 2024 season. NASCAR’s TV contracts with NBC and FOX also expire then. According to Polk, under the current TV deal, NASCAR gets 93 percent of that revenue while teams split the other seven percent. He compared those numbers to Formula Ones’s TV deal of a 50-50 split with race teams.

“NASCAR acknowledges the challenges currently facing race teams,” a statement from NASCAR read. “A key focus moving forward is an extension to the charter agreement, one that will further increase revenue and help lower team expenses. Collectively, the goal is a strong, healthy sport, and we will accomplish that together.”

