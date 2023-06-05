NASCAR Cup: Thomas Hatcher released from hospital

By AMANDA VINCENT

Thomas Hatcher, a tire changer on the No. 43 Legacy Motor Club pit crew of Erik Jones in the NASCAR Cup Series, was treated and released from St. Louis University Hospital on Sunday and has returned home.

“UPDATE: Thomas Hatcher, front tire changer on the No. 43 team who was injured on pit road in yesterday’s @NASCAR Cup Series race, was treated and released from St. Louis University Hospital last night. We are relieved he is resting and recovering at home in NC,” a tweet from the race team (@LegacyMotorClub) Monday read.

Hatcher was hit by Jones’ car on pit road during a lap-173 caution in the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway near St. Louis. Hatcher was, then, transported by ambulance to the hospital. He is under NASCAR concussion protocol this week, and his status for this weekend has not been determined.

The Cup Series races at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway Sunday.

Jones finished 18th Gateway.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily.